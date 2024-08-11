BMC Hoarding Regulations: Guidelines Allow Only Multiple Static Images With Minimum Dwell Time Of Eight Seconds

BMC Regulations: Guidelines Allow Only Multiple Static Images With Minimum Dwell Time Of Eight Seconds | representative pc

The BMC recently introduced guidelines to regulate digital advertisements throughout the city. Malls, multiplexes, shopping centres and commercial buildings can now apply for digital LED advertisements. However, the guidelines prohibit flickering advertisements and video displays on digital hoardings, allowing only multiple static images with a minimum dwell time of eight seconds.

The city currently has 67 digital hoardings, with an additional 80 to 100 applications pending approval. To enhance regulation of these digital displays, the civic body has introduced a special policy alongside the existing hoarding guidelines to address the distinct aspects of digital advertising. Approved by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the policy is now open for public suggestions and objections until August 28.

Under the policy, existing hoardings can be converted to digital formats with approval from the competent authority, a structural stability certificate from a registered BMC engineer, and no objection certificates (NOCs) from the land owner or society and the joint commissioner of traffic police. Without these approvals, permits will not be granted. All digital and electronic ads will have to be switched off at 11pm. Also an automatic timer shall be fixed to switch off the illumination.

The BMC is moving forward with providing online services for the granting and renewal of permits. Additionally, it plans to engage an agency for short-term field surveys and to conduct a citizen survey to assess the illumination levels of digital hoardings across the city. The agency will also evaluate the feasibility of installing sensors and cameras, and uploading illumination data to the cloud for real-time monitoring.

The policy allows laser shows on dead walls and skies with traffic police NOC. Mobile hoardings are banned on carriageways and in open spaces such as parks and playgrounds, unless approved by the Building Proposal Department. Hoardings are prohibited in mangrove areas and coastal zones without NOCs from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. They are also restricted near high-tension wires and in airport funnel areas without an NOC from the Airport Authority of India.

The BMC can blacklist advertisers (licence holders) for frequent non-payment of fees, permit violations, or court convictions for fraud, the policy states. Blacklisted advertisers, whether permanently or temporarily, will be barred from applying for new hoardings. The new policy will be applicable for the next 10 years.