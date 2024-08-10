 Blackbucks To Return To Byculla Zoo After 5 Years: BMC Approaches Pune & Aurangabad Zoos To Secure Animals
Blackbucks To Return To Byculla Zoo After 5 Years: BMC Approaches Pune & Aurangabad Zoos To Secure Animals

After a major revamp, BMC plans to acquire various animals, including white lions, cheetahs, black jaguars, ring tail lemurs, wallabies, chimpanzees, mandrill monkeys and lesser flamingos.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Blackbucks To Return To Byculla Zoo After 5 Years: BMC Approaches Pune & Aurangabad Zoos To Secure Animals | File Image

Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, also known as Byculla Zoo, is all set to welcome blackbucks after a five-year hiatus. The civic body has approached the Pune and Aurangabad zoos to secure these magnificent animals. With the enclosures already prepared, visitors will soon have the opportunity to observe blackbucks in their new habitat at the zoo.

Under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the blackbuck is classified as a Schedule I protected species. A herd typically consists of 10 to 30 animals. Blackbucks are part of the antelope family. A few years ago, the zoo housed more than 40 blackbucks. However, many of these animals passed away due to old age, and no new pairs were introduced as the zoo underwent renovation. Currently, there are no blackbucks in the zoo.

After a major revamp, the civic body planned to acquire various animals, including white lions, cheetahs, black jaguars, ring tail lemurs, wallabies, chimpanzees, mandrill monkeys, lesser flamingos and blackbucks. While efforts to secure a lion have been unsuccessful despite two years of relentless pursuit, the civic body is optimistic about obtaining blackbucks from within the state’s zoos.

“We have reached out to the zoos in Pune and Aurangabad and are hopeful for a positive response. Our enclosures are ready, and once the procedures are completed, we will be able to bring the blackbucks to our zoo,” a civic official said.

In addition, a new reptile house is proposed to be constructed opposite the hippo exhibit within the zoo. The ground-plus-one-storey structure will house 12 species, including the trinket snake, Indian cobra, Indian rock python, and striped keel back. The BMC recently issued a tender for constructing a dome-shaped, walk-through aquarium at a cost of Rs65 crore.

In 2023-24, the zoo attracted approximately 29 lakh visitors and generated revenues of Rs11.5 crore.

The Byculla Zoo, built in 1861 as a botanical garden, is home to around 335 animals: birds, reptiles, monkeys, crocodiles, an elephant, deer, a hippopotamus and penguins.

