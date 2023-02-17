BMC floats tender worth ₹11.52 crore to repair British-era drains in south Mumbai

The BMC on Friday floated a tender worth ₹11.52 crore to repair the century-old network of 495-km-long arch-shaped storm water drains in south Mumbai.

Around 14,285 m of drains, built during the British-era, were found to be in dilapidated condition during desilting works. Multiple cracks, displacement of bricks and some signs of distress in these infrastructure pose a threat of roads caving in.

BMC takes help from IIT Bombay

To avert any mishap, the civic body valued the suggestion of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, who have opined to use geopolymer lining trenchless technique for the major maintenance work.

However, some of the elected representatives have expressed apprehension over the effectiveness of the coating.

Geopolymer lining project worth ₹415 crore

“Geopolymer lining will be designed assuming that existing arch-shaped storm water drains are in complete bad shape. Tenders are invited to appoint a contractual agency for execution of this work. With the use of this technique, the life of these century-old drains will be enhanced by another 50 years,” said the official of the Storm Water Drain Department.

It will also help to increase the velocity of flow and speed of disposal of storm water during heavy rains. Since it's a trenchless coating, the work will be carried out without open excavation, so there will be no hindrance to traffic or pedestrians, added the official.

Pegged at the cost of ₹415.28 crore, the entire project is expected to be completed in three years.

