BMC Elections 2026: Seat-Sharing Talks Between BJP And Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Reach Critical Stage

CM Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Dy CM Eknath Shinde (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 22: Seat-sharing negotiations between the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have hit a critical juncture, with differences persisting over the number of seats to be allotted to the Shiv Sena.

BJP Offers 65 Seats, Shiv Sena Seeks 100

According to sources, the BJP has proposed offering 65 seats to the Shiv Sena in the BMC polls. However, Shinde is reportedly demanding at least 100 seats and may reject the BJP’s proposal if a “respectable” seat-sharing arrangement is not finalised. Shiv Sena leaders are also preparing for the possibility of contesting the BMC elections independently. Sources said the party is likely to place a counter-proposal before the BJP ahead of the weekend.

2017 BMC Seats Become Sticking Point

Last week, a key meeting was held in Mumbai between the two alliance partners to discuss seat-sharing. During the meeting, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena laid claim to the 84 seats won by the undivided Shiv Sena in the 2017 BMC elections.

However, the BJP categorically rejected this demand and made it clear that it was not willing to concede all 84 seats to the Shinde faction. While there was talk in the first round of negotiations of offering only 65 seats to the Shiv Sena, party leaders say the Shinde faction has been forced to negotiate for every seat.

Broad Understanding But No Final Seat Allocation

Although both parties claimed after the second meeting that a broad understanding had been reached on contesting 150 seats together, Shiv Sena leaders insist that the specific seats they are seeking have not yet been conceded by the BJP.

Vote Share Arithmetic Used To Justify Demand

Shiv Sena leaders have cited voting trends from the last Maharashtra Assembly elections to justify their demand. According to party sources, the BJP secured around 24 per cent of the vote share in Mumbai, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena polled about 20 per cent.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction reportedly secured 34 per cent, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) polled around 9 per cent. Based on this arithmetic, Shiv Sena leaders argue that the Mahayuti alliance cannot win control of the BMC without their party.

Party Eyes Gains From Weak Opposition

Shiv Sena leaders also believe that weak opposition in several wards has created political space that the party can capitalise on. They claim the party has the organisational strength to mobilise women voters and attract Marathi voters from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the MNS towards the Mahayuti.

According to the Shiv Sena’s internal assessment, the party could secure at least 100 seats if given an adequate share. An internal meeting of Shiv Sena leaders was held on Monday evening to finalise the counter-proposal to be presented at the next Mahayuti meeting.

Recent Local Poll Performance Boosts Shinde’s Position

Following the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections — where the Shinde-led Shiv Sena recorded a comparatively high strike rate — Shinde’s bargaining power in the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations has significantly increased.

Civic Poll Campaign To Intensify

Meanwhile, the campaign for 29 Municipal Corporation elections is set to intensify from Tuesday. Voting for all municipal corporations across the state will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. With barely 23 days left for the polls, seat-sharing talks remain unresolved within both the Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Administrator Rule And Voter List Details

The voter list dated July 1, 2025, will be used for the municipal elections. With administrator rule in place across municipal corporations for the past five to six years, the civic governance system has come under severe strain.

Allies Step Up Preparations

Both the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi have intensified preparations for the civic polls. In Mumbai and most parts of the state, the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are expected to contest together.

