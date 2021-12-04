BMC elections 2022: Polling booths to be increased from 8,500 to 11,000

For the upcoming civic polls scheduled in February 2022, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will increase polling booths from the current 8,500 booths to around 11,000 polling booths. While the decision to increase the booths was taken a few months back, it has now been finalised, said BMC officials.

The Mumbai civic body has already decided to submit its final draft of delimitation of wards to the State election commission (SEC) by December 10. Considering the population increase in the last decade, the civic administration has decided to increase nine electoral wards in its current strength. The number of electoral wards in BMC will increase from the existing 227 to 236 after almost two decades.

The last time BMC saw an increase in its ward numbers was in 2002 when they were increased from 221 to 227. This increase was based on the 2001 census when the city’s population was pegged at 1.19 crore. As per the 2011 census, the city’s population grew to 1.24 crore — an increase of 3.87 per cent over 2001.

The BMC currently has 227 corporators (electoral wards) who are elected representatives across 24 administrative wards formed on the basis of the census conducted in 2011.

The term of the current elected representatives ends on March 7, 2022, and the elections are expected to take place in February 2022. The Shivsena has 97 seats, BJP 83, Congress 29, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 8, Samajwadi Party 6, AIMIM 2 and MNS 1.

Elaborating on the arrangements, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, "After the state government issued an ordinance, the State election commission has submitted suggestions to the BMC. After making necessary changes we will send a draft to the Election Commission till December 10."

"Basically we have the responsibility of four things i.e. confirming ward boundaries, voters list, setting up of polling stations and arrangement of manpower to conduct the elections," Kakani added.

"There are elections in other Municipal corporations and Grampanchayat elections in the state. Therefore, it is in the hands of the state Election Commission to decide the date of the BMC election," said a senior BMC official.

Kakani further said, "This time the number of booths will increase. It will go from 8500 to 11000 booths and 2.5 lakh EVM machines are needed for polling."

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST