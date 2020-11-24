BMC does COVID suspects’ voice check

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the first phase of the screening of suspected COVID-19 patients with their voice samples through artificial intelligence (AI) at NESCO jumbo centre Goregaon. Civic officials said the preliminary report will come in December which may help to establish the effectiveness of the first-of-its kind diagnostic tool.

BMC started the study in August with an Israeli company. After over three months, the civic body has finally concluded the first phase of the non-invasive voice analysis of suspected COVID-19 patients at the NESCO jumbo COVID-19 centre. The centre has collected voice samples from 2,000 patients.

Dr Neelam Andhrade, dean of Nair Dental Hospital, who is in-charge of the NESCO facility said they have collected 4,000 voice samples from 2,000 patients, each patient had to give two samples. First sample was taken from suspected COVID-19 patients, while another was taken when they were discharged.

“We have sent the samples to the company-Vocalis Health. We have conducted COVID-19 tests on suspected patients. So, this will help the experts to identify if the voice analysis technique can actually detect infected patients,” he said. The final report of the analysis will be out next year following which further decision of using AI will be taken.

As per experts, this study is based on the hypothesis that the infection may affect the voice of individuals, given the interdependence between the respiratory and speech systems in the body.

When the symptoms of COVID-19 manifest, the person starts having breathing problems that affect the amount of air exhaled. Then the air interacts with inflamed muscles on its journey to production voices or speeches. These interactions impact the voice modulations — measurable qualities that form the basis of their biomarkers. Depending on its variations, an individual can be detected with COVID-19.

Voice analysis was used in some European nations, including France and Italy, to detect COVID-19. The organs used for speech —lungs, trachea, larynx (voice box), mouth and nose— are also used for breathing, which is why we sound raspy or ‘stuffed-up’ when we have a cold or flu.

“If the pilot shows promise, we plan to use the program in other hospitals as well. It is non-invasive and can deliver results quickly,” he added.

“With the unlocking of the lockdown, this diagnosis can be helpful as it provides reports in just 30 seconds. The preliminary report will be available next month. The final reports which will come in January will help to decide the effectiveness of the technique,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.