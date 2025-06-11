 BMC Directs All 24 Wards To Submit Micro-Level Solid Waste Management Plans
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Directs All 24 Wards To Submit Micro-Level Solid Waste Management Plans

BMC Directs All 24 Wards To Submit Micro-Level Solid Waste Management Plans

The plan is expected to identify high waste-generating locations, consider peak hours of public movement, and address local requirements to ensure efficient and effective waste management.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Waste Management | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The civic authorities have directed all Assistant Municipal Commissioners of the 24 administrative wards to prepare and submit a micro-level plan tailored to the specific Solid Waste Management (SWM) needs of their respective areas. The plan is expected to identify high waste-generating locations, consider peak hours of public movement, and address local requirements to ensure efficient and effective waste management.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi reviewed the performance of all administrative departments in the island city during a meeting held at the F (South) Ward Office. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Zone 1 and Zone 2, Sangeeta Hasanale and Prashant Sapkale, respectively, along with Deputy Commissioner (SWM) Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioners of all administrative wards in the city region, and officers and staff from the SWM.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BKC Police Shut Down Auto Driver’s 'Locker Service' For Visa Applicants Near US...
article-image

Joshi emphasised that if a large volume of waste is being collected during a cleanliness drive, then the same level of waste collection should also be maintained on a regular basis. "While such campaigns help promote cleanliness, it is equally important to raise public awareness about hygiene and sanitation," she added. Joshi directed officials to ensure that sanitation workers in the SWM department are regularly fulfilling their duties. Furthermore, if any worker has been continuously absent for more than 45 days without a valid reason, strict action should be taken against them.

Dighavkar instructed that assistant chief supervisors and junior engineers working on the should regularly inspect areas within their jurisdiction and ensure that no waste is left unattended anywhere.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe