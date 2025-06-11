BMC Directs All 24 Wards To Submit Micro-Level Solid Waste Management Plans

Waste Management | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The civic authorities have directed all Assistant Municipal Commissioners of the 24 administrative wards to prepare and submit a micro-level plan tailored to the specific Solid Waste Management (SWM) needs of their respective areas. The plan is expected to identify high waste-generating locations, consider peak hours of public movement, and address local requirements to ensure efficient and effective waste management.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi reviewed the performance of all administrative departments in the island city during a meeting held at the F (South) Ward Office. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Zone 1 and Zone 2, Sangeeta Hasanale and Prashant Sapkale, respectively, along with Deputy Commissioner (SWM) Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioners of all administrative wards in the city region, and officers and staff from the SWM.

Joshi emphasised that if a large volume of waste is being collected during a cleanliness drive, then the same level of waste collection should also be maintained on a regular basis. "While such campaigns help promote cleanliness, it is equally important to raise public awareness about hygiene and sanitation," she added. Joshi directed officials to ensure that sanitation workers in the SWM department are regularly fulfilling their duties. Furthermore, if any worker has been continuously absent for more than 45 days without a valid reason, strict action should be taken against them.

Dighavkar instructed that assistant chief supervisors and junior engineers working on the should regularly inspect areas within their jurisdiction and ensure that no waste is left unattended anywhere.