BMC COVID Jumbo Centre Scam: ED Summons IAS Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal For Questioning For 3rd Time

IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal |

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned senior bureaucrat 1996 IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal for questioning at its Ballard Estate office. The ED is going soft on IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal who has skipped two prior summons in Jumbo COVID scam investigations.

Aditya Thackeray and Suraj Chavan were summoned on Monday and questioned for over 8 hours but Sanjeev Jaiswal failed to appear for questioning. So far, eight persons have recorded their statement in the case.

Incriminating documents against Jaiswal seized

ED had seized 24 property documents and ₹15 crore FD from his Bandra residence. “Seizure from Suraj Chavan's residence is peanuts compared to Jaiswal's properties and investments. Several incriminating documents linked to Jaiswal, benami investments abroad through Thane-based architect and Town Planning official were also found by ED but no action taken,” alleged non-IAS official while claiming bias in the probe.

Preferrential treatment for bureaucrats

Echoing the sentiments about the preferrential treatment to bureaucrats, another political leader said “Politicians have to face elections and voters every 5 years but IAS babu manipulate policy decisions and rule India for 30-35 years till retirement without any accountability. Only politicians get arrested and cases registered while babus don’t face any such action for corruption.”