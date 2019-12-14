BMC corporators flay private firm’s role in city plans

Mumbai": The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started preparations for the upcoming budget for the year 2020-21. Under this, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has appointed a private institution, Ernst & Young (E&Y), for proper guidance on the conditions of roads and health related challenges in the city.

Based on the suggestions and information provided by this institution, the Health and Roads Department’s budget will be prepared and facilities will be provided to citizens.

BMC chief Pardeshi held a workshop at One India Bulls in Prabhadevi to see E&Y’s presentation for this work, which disappointed corporators. Even Shiv Sena corporators expressed their dissatisfaction over this move of the commissioner.

The members also questioned the workshop being conducted by a private organisation at its venue, when BMC’s headquarters had ample space.