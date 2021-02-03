BMC Budget 2021: Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal presents budget of Rs 39,038.83 cr for FY 2021-22; here are the highlights

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday unveiled the Rs 39,038.83 crore budget for the year 2021-22.
The total budget estimates for the next financial year are 16.74 per cent more than the last fiscal when it had presented a budget of Rs 33,441 crore.
Here are the highlights of BMC Budget 2021:
During 2021-22, the proposed capital expenditure is Rs.18750 crore. From this, work of various STP projects, coastal road, GMLR, Hydro - Solar Power Project at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Dam, Desalination Project, Rejuvenation of Mithi River, Rejuvenation of Dahisar, Poisar and Walbhat Rivers, Upgradation of Deonar Abattoir, 12 bridges over Railway, 6 new bridges and upgradation of 5 hospitals will be undertaken.
Considering the large size of P/North Ward and demand from citizens, it has been decided to bifurcate P/North Ward into two wards i.e. P/East and P/West Ward. Likewise, bifurcation of other large wards such as K/East Ward and ‘L’ Ward is under active consideration of the Corporation and will be decided in due course of time.
The Corporation has proposed to the Government to declare MCGM as Planning Authority for the entire Cuffe Parade and Marine Drive area and the proposal is under consideration of the Government of Maharashtra.
Redevelopment of Birla Krida Kendra into ‘Marathi Rangabhumi Kaladalan’ at an estimated cost of Rs.175 crore and construction of Aquarium and Marine Research Centre of international standards at the cost of Rs.500 crore. These projects will be funded by the Government of Maharashtra and implemented by MCGM.
Considering the importance of public transportation, a provision of Rs.750 crore is kept in the Budget Estimate 2021-22 to give relief to BEST Undertaking.
It is proposed to give financial assistance of Rs.50 lakh to the family of each deceased employee of BEST Undertaking in case of death due to Covid-19 while discharging duty.
Provision for Improvement of Roads – Rs.1600 Crore.
Maharashtra government owes Rs 5,274.16 crores to BMC on account of property tax, water and sewerage charges, and grant-in-aid, etc.
A provisional Rs 2,000 cr fund has been proposed for the ongoing Coastal Road Project in the FY 2021-22.
Total Expenditure for Health Budget is estimated to Rs.4728.53 crore.
The major sources of revenue for the year 2021-22 are Grant-in-aid on account of compensation in lieu of Octroi Rs.10583.08 crore, Property tax Rs.7000 crore, D.P. Department Rs.2000 crore, income from interest on investments Rs.975.56 crore and Water & Sewerage Charges Rs.1598.08 crore.
BMC allocated Rs 2945.78 cr for education in FY 2021-22.