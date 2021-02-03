Excitement or Tension? BMC official drinks sanitizer instead of water during Budget presentation

The incident took place when Pawar was presenting BMC's education budget. A video that has gone viral shows Pawar picking up a bottle kept at the dais thinking it's drinking water and taking a sip. But soon realises it’s not water and ends up spitting out the liquid, which actually was sanitizer. Though one of the officers tries to stop him from drinking the sanitiser, it was a little too late as by then Pawar had already taken a sip. Later, the officials offered Pawar a bottle of water.

This comes days after twelve children, under the age of five, were admitted to a hospital after they were administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Monday.

On Wednesday, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the allocation of funds for its education budget for the year 2021-22. In its Budget, BMC allocated Rs 2,945.78 cr for the education sector keeping in mind the current pandemic. This is marginally higher than that of the previous year wherein the budgetary estimates were Rs 2944.59 crore.