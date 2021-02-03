BMC Budget 2021: Mumbai's civic body allocates Rs 2,945.78 cr for education sector

Facing a massive "financial crisis" due to covid-19 pandemic, the BMC claimed to have spent only 48 percent of its budget allocated in 2020-21 fiscal year on various development projects, however, several big-ticket projects such as waste to energy plant at Deonar, the Tansa cycling tracks, Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP), Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) are developing at snail's pace.

Last year, the BMC had announced a Rs 33,441 crore overall municipal budget for fiscal 2020-21, of which an estimated amount of Rs 11,674 crores was allotted for various development works. But till December 31, 2020, the BMC has been able to spend only Rs 5744 crores, which is 48% or less than half of the total amount, remaining 52 percent of funds are lying unused and officials have attributed this to the pandemic.

