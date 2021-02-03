BMC Budget 2021 Live Updates: Civic body allocates Rs 2,945.78 cr for education in FY 2021-22

New projects for the academic year 2021-22

1. In order to maintain Covid-19 SOPs in all BMC schools, free face masks, hand sanitisers and hand wash will be provided to all students when schools reopen offline.Budget allocation: Rs 15.90 crore

2. In order to change the image of BMC schools in the minds of the common people, BMC school logos will be changed to Mumbai Public School (MPS)..963 primary level schools

224 middle schoolsWill be called MPS schools and will have a new logo.

3. 20 playgrounds out of a total of 63 BMC school playgrounds will be developed in phases.BE: Rs 5 lakh

4. Since BMC schools cater to education for students from Class 1 to 8, students often face inconvenience to secure admissions for higher secondary education once they finish Class 8. Schools will be extended till Class 10 wherever possible. New 24 schools will be started soon.

5. 10 new CBSE board schools will be started.2 schools will be started in city, 3 in western suburbs and 5 in eastern suburbs. According to CBSE board norms, 40 students will be accommodated per class. Schools will cater from Junior KG to Senior KG to Class 6. Admission will start from February 2021.

BE: Rs 2 crore.