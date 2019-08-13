Blind eye to flood-hit: MNS slams Bollywood

Mumbai: Bollywood is usually quick to seize the initiative when it comes to disaster relief, but has so far been silent on the destruction wrought by floods ravaging western Maharashtra. The Marathi film industry has pipped them to the post, rallying to assistance of the displaced.

Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar has slammed Bollywood stars in a Facebook video, while welcoming the support of Marathi actors.

"Laanat hai unpar jinke paas daanat nahi hai. Maharashtra he karmabhoomi aahe, asa mulakhati madhun je saangtaat tey Bollywood kalaakar ya sankat kaalaat kuthe hotey? (Shame on those who can afford to be generous and are not. Those Bollywood stars who say Maharashtra is their karmabhoomi, where are they in this time of disaster?)" he has questioned.

"Why have they not come forward to help the very public who fill their coffers? These actors are always uploading videos to promote each others' mediocre films, but have not had the decency to put out video appealing for contribution to relief work," he asks.

Further, Khopkar says the situation is so that Bollywood actors and directors need to come out in support of the public of our state. "They say, to each his own. But the situation is grave.

These stars are being called upon be the messiahs that they portray on screen but they have forgotten about their karmabhoomi. Not only is troubling, it is rage-provoking," a livid Khopkar adds.

Propagating his party ideology, he says, "True to our ideology, we will continue to strive for the love of our brethren and sons of the soil. We will ensure there is enough for them."