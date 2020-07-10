BKC company’s data stolen, clients receive email to boycott it

A renowned Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)-based gemological company has approached police to lodge a complaint of forgery, theft and cheating against an unidentified accused. According to the complainant, the accused allegedly stole the company's client data, forged the logo and sent out emails to the clientele, asking them to boycott the company as it is China-based. While police have registered a First Information Report (FIR), the probe is underway.

Earlier, this week, it was speculated that the company's data was stolen by a scamster, who accessed their client files and forged their logo. Moreover, the scamster also sent out emails with the forged logo, claiming the company to be originated from China and asking the clients to boycott the company amid Indo-China tension in the country. When the complainant learned about it, they immediately approached police and lodged a complaint.

A police source confirmed the case and said a case cheating, forgery, defamation and theft has been recorded and the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is underway.