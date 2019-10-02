BKC-Chunabhatti connector to be inaugurated post-poll

Mumbai: The newly constructed Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)-Chunabhatti connector which will provide major relief to motorists from the massive traffic congestion at Kurla-Sion Bandra Link Road stretch is likely to be thrown open post-election only.

The elevated connector was expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mumbai earlier in September. However, due to intermittent rains the road surfacing work (laying of bitumen) remained.

According to sources, the work of blacktopping has almost been completed, however, due to the code of conduct already in place and polling on October 21 for the 2019 state assembly elections and counting on October 26 to take place, the flyover will remain closed for public use until then. The source further revealed that the newly formed government will inaugurate the flyover to take mileage of the work done.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had undertaken the BKC-Chunabhatti connector work in April 2015 at an estimated cost of Rs 155-crore. The connector, once opened for public use, is expected to reduce the travel time by 30 minutes and cut the distance by three kilometres.