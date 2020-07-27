BJP will ensure lotus blooms alone in Maharashtra: JP Nadda's birthday gift for Uddhav Thackeray

Turning up aggression on the Shiv Sena and its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said it will prepare to come to power on its own sans any allies, thus ruling out any truck with former associate Sena in the future.

“We must prepare to control Maharashtra on our own the next time. We must prepare for this from today... Without any allies, the BJP will alone ensure the lotus blooms in Maharashtra,” said BJP national president J.P Nadda. He was speaking on Monday during a virtual meeting with BJP office-bearers in Maharashtra.

“Under Devendra Fadnavis as the opposition leader and with the BJP as an opposition party, we have successfully worked to expose the Maharashtra government… we must carry on with this. This is a government that is working in a shameless manner and has been put together for selfish ends. This is an unholy alliance that has formed the government. This government is in place for profits,” charged Nadda, adding that the government was rife with internal squabbles, intra-party fights and had failed in handling the COVID crisis.

“The people have realised that they (the state government) have achieved nothing except their selfish interests. I have also come to know that they are also involved in ghotalas (irregularities) in handling COVID-19. This must be exposed further,” he urged.

Nadda urged the state BJP to involve the IT cell to create graphics and videos on the failures of Maharashtra and circulate them on Whatsapp to maximise their reach.