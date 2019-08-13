BJP to adopt flood-hit villages

Mumbai: Maharashtra unit of the BJP has decided to adopt flood-hit villages in Western Maharashtra and Konkan regions, a step it feels will augment the state government's efforts to restore normalcy in the region.

At least 43 people have died in the floods and rain-related incidents in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune and Solapur in the last eight days. Floods had also affected coastal districts of Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg, apart from Nashik in north Maharashtra.

"The move to adopt the flood-hit villages will provide additional help to the ongoing efforts of the state government.

The aim is to restore the infrastructure and basic communication in the flood-hit villages as soon as possible and bring life of people back to normal," said state BJP president and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Patil said he has appealed to BJP leaders from the level of sarpanchs to MLAs and MLCs to donate their one-month salary or wages for the relief work.

He also appealed to BJP workers to donate minimum amount of Rs 100 for the cause."BJP workers could donate minimum Rs 100 towards the party fund for the relief work. They are free to donate more than this amount," he said.

Meanwhile, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Monday took to twitter to announce help for the flood-affected people. He also appealed to citizens to do their bit.