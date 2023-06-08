BJP MLA’s Name Used To Acquire PAN Card, Case Filed

Mumbai: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha on Tuesday filed a case at Mulund police station alleging that 13 people have fraudulently used his name to acquire PAN card through annexure-A, a form used by an MLA. Kotecha said that Lallan Singh from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) visited his office in Mulund and several applications for PAN card where Kotecha’s fake sign and rubber stamp was mentioned, were found.

Kotecha named 13 people

The 13 people Kotecha named in the complaint are Siraj Ansari, 45, Sima Pagarkar, 38, Sampati Patil, 59, Shweta Bahire, 27, Shankar Bhatija, 43, Soni Bazigar, 25, Ajmera Sheikh, 20, Dipti Pal, 20, Sangeeta Savle, 46, Vibhuti Maske, 35, Mahesh Bhandari, 68, Sumit Shelar, 26, and Faizal Sheikh, 24.