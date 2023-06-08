 BJP MLA’s Name Used To Acquire PAN Card, Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBJP MLA’s Name Used To Acquire PAN Card, Case Filed

BJP MLA’s Name Used To Acquire PAN Card, Case Filed

BJP MLA Kotecha has accused 13 people of fraudulently using his name for acquiring Pan Card.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha on Tuesday filed a case at Mulund police station alleging that 13 people have fraudulently used his name to acquire PAN card through annexure-A, a form used by an MLA. Kotecha said that Lallan Singh from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) visited his office in Mulund and several applications for PAN card where Kotecha’s fake sign and rubber stamp was mentioned, were found.

Kotecha named 13 people

The 13 people Kotecha named in the complaint are Siraj Ansari, 45, Sima Pagarkar, 38, Sampati Patil, 59, Shweta Bahire, 27, Shankar Bhatija, 43, Soni Bazigar, 25, Ajmera Sheikh, 20, Dipti Pal, 20, Sangeeta Savle, 46, Vibhuti Maske, 35, Mahesh Bhandari, 68, Sumit Shelar, 26, and Faizal Sheikh, 24.

Read Also
Mumbai: MLA Mihir Kotecha alleges corruption in beautification project, seeks probe by BMC...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: CM Khattar Hails Approval Of New Metro Line

Haryana: CM Khattar Hails Approval Of New Metro Line

Mumbai News: Fishermen Stand Firm On Protest After Inconclusive Talks

Mumbai News: Fishermen Stand Firm On Protest After Inconclusive Talks

Mumbai: 10 More IAS Officers Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Mumbai: 10 More IAS Officers Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in Thane: 1 Dead After Being Run Over By Speeding Car Near Pawar Nagar...

Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in Thane: 1 Dead After Being Run Over By Speeding Car Near Pawar Nagar...

Mumbai News: Man Sentenced To 3 years In Prison For Kissing Teen, Court Says Traumatic Effect...

Mumbai News: Man Sentenced To 3 years In Prison For Kissing Teen, Court Says Traumatic Effect...