BJP MLA Nitesh Rane remanded to police custody till February 4

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, on Wednesday, was remanded to police custody till February 4 in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case.

After withdrawing bail plea from Bombay High Court earlier in the day, where he expressed that he wishes to surrender before police and join investigation, Nitesh surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Kankavali.

The magistrate first remanded him to judicial custody. However, the police requested his custody for two days to probe the alleged attempt to murder case, which was allowed by the JMFC.

Nitesh was booked in an attempt to murder case for an alleged attack on Parab during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Cooperative Bank elections.

Earlier, his pre-arrest bail pleas were rejected by both the lower court and HC. On January 27, the SC granted him 10 days of protection and directed him to appear before the concerned court in Sindhudurg and file regular bail.

Accordingly, Nitesh had approached Sindhudurg sessions court and sought bail. However, sessions court judge RB Rote rejected his bail plea saying that the same was premature and that custodial interrogation was required in the case.

Following, this he had approached HC seeking bail through advocate Satish Maneshinde. He claimed that he is “innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever” and was being “falsely implicated” in the case. He has also stated that it was a “classic case of political vendetta or rivalry at the behest of the ruling dispensation”.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Maneshinde had told justice CV Bhadang that the applicant (Nitesh) would like to withdraw the application seeking bail. “The applicant intends to surrender and wants to join the investigation. This is despite the fact that the applicant still has five more days of protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court on January 27,” Maneshinde said.

He then surrendered before JMFC which remanded him to police custody.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:31 PM IST