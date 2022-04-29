BJP MLA Ameet Satam accuses Shiv Sena of corruption in tendering of electric buses

Accusing the Shiv Sena of indulging in corrupt practices in BMC, BJP MLA Amit Satam drew attention to tendering for electric buses in Mumbai which was done to favour foreign companies. He has written to the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) asking him to inquire about the matter.

Lashing at the Shiv Sena, Satam said the party has been involved in corruption but BJP would expose them every time. “Aditya Sena was so far favouring a few companies only in the tendering process. However, now they have twisted the tender conditions in such a way that has paved the way for foreign companies. On April 25, the last day of the tendering process for electric buses, they changed the rules just before 1.5 hours of the deadline. For whom are you changing the norms?” he asked.

Doubting the role of BMC officials in the tendering process, the BJP leader said, “there is no doubt that this has been done in connivance with the officials. Officer Iqbal Singh Chahal and Aditya Sena are hand-in-gloves and hence the Maha Vikas Aghadi government won’t take cognisance of the matter.”

Writing to the CVC Commissioner, Suresh Patel, Satam demanded to cancel the entire process. “It is a very serious issue that at 3.30 pm on April 25, 2022, the final day of the tender submission eligibility criteria for the contractor was changed. The deadline for the tender was at 5 pm. The changed conditions are in favour of the foreign companies and this has flouted norms. As per the CVC guidelines, a contractor is given seven days’ time if the norms are changed. I request you to inquire about the matter for a transparent process,” Satam wrote.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:55 AM IST