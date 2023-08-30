 BJP Leader Pankaja Munde Embarks on 'ShivaShakti' Pilgrimage To Rekindle Political Engagement
HomeMumbaiBJP Leader Pankaja Munde Embarks on 'ShivaShakti' Pilgrimage To Rekindle Political Engagement

It is rumoured that the discontented BJP leader, who had previously announced her intention to distance herself from politics, will reengage in state politics through this pilgrimage.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
BJP Leader Pankaja Munde | Twitter

Mumbai: Emerging from a two-month period of political hibernation, BJP leader Pankaja Munde has commenced a tour of religious sites across the state. During the ongoing Hindu month of 'Shravan,' she plans to visit holy shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and Durga, and thus, the tour is titled 'ShivaShakti.' On Wednesday, she visited 'Mahur,' a renowned location housing the Renuka Mata temple, situated in Nanded district.

10 districts to be covered during tour

It is rumoured that the discontented BJP leader, who had previously announced her intention to distance herself from politics, will reengage in state politics through this pilgrimage. The distinctive title of the tour has also sparked discussions, with speculation mounting about potential support from the Shiv Sena (UBT) for her renewed political energy.

During her tour, Pankaja Munde will cover 10 districts, visiting temples and endeavoring to unite party members. While she visited the Renuka Mata temple in Mahur on Wednesday, the ShivaShakti tour is set to commence from the Ghrushneshwar temple in the Sambhaji Nagar district during the first week of September. Subsequent visits are planned for Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts.

