BJP expelled sitting legislator from party

Mumbai: Failing to convince the rebels, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kicked out four leaders, including the sitting legislator who rebelled against the BJP Shiv Sena alliance candidate.

This action is aimed to send a strong message to all the rebels. The ruling saffron alliance is facing serious problems from their rebel leaders. Even after a warning from the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the rebels in various places have refused to withdraw their nominations. The party on Thursday cracked it's whip on four such leaders who are posing a serious threat to saffron alliance candidates.

The sitting legislator and BJP leader Charan Waghmare, who has been denied ticket this time, will now contest from Tumsar Assembly seat, against party's official candidate. BJP threw him out of the party. Geeta Jain, a BJP corporator who is challenging Narendra Mehta, the sitting BJP legislator from Meera Bhayandar Assembly constituency, too was shown the door.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, the official candidate of saffron alliance is Gautam Chabukswar, the sitting legislator of Shiv Sena. Balasaheb Ovhal, the BJP corporator has rebelled against Chabukswar. He too has been expelled from party.

In Ahmedpur assembly constituency of Latur district, the sitting legislator from BJP, Vinayak Jadhav Patil is facing rebellion from Dilip Deshmukh. Deshmukh is a senior leader of BJP and was a close confidante of the late Gopinath Munde.

He was denied ticket many times, which prompted him to rebel. He too has been expelled from the party.