BJP chief on North Guj tour, party councilor joins Cong

Gandhinagar: On Thursday, the day BJP state president's tour began in North Gujarat, he must have heard the bad news that one sitting councilor of Rajkot Municipal Corporation and Rajkot Marketing Yard traders association leader joined Congress.

BJP State unit President CR Patil while kicking off this three days tour from Ambaji said the purpose of the tour is to get connected with party seniors, who are inactive for long. While seeking their blessing he has a plan to discuss the ground situation of party organisation in their respective districts. He is going to travel to five districts in three days, that includes the state capital Gandhinagar.

When Patil was on his way to Palanpur after taking blessings of Lordess Amba, news from Rajkot came in that BJP’s sitting councilor from ward -2 Dakshaben Bhesaniya has joined Congress in the presence of Congress party’s working president Hardik Patel. Even APMC traders association leader Atul Patel has joined Congress.

Later, Patel claimed before the media that four to five councilors are in talks with him and they are keen to join Congress. Rajkot is the home town of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Underplaying this development, BJP Rajkot City president Kamlesh Mirani has alleged that since the last two years the defectors were involved in anti-party activities. She has already been hinted by the party that she will not be repeated in the coming elections and so she has switched over to Congress, expecting a ticket from the party.

Politically this may not be a big move, but this will send strong signals in Patidars, especially to those who are running propaganda that Hardik has lost ground in Patidar community, as all those who joined Congress with Dakshaben are from Patidar community.