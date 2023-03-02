BJP blazing for 2024 polls; brings Maharashtra PWP leader Dhairyashil Patil to its fold | Representative Image

The BJP has already started meticulous planning for the Lok Sabha elections slated to be held in 2024. In the expectation that Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP and Congress will be together against them, the BJP is planning to overcome the challenge.

The party has already started identifying promising candidates in every LS constituency. If they are already in the BJP, then the party is asking them to prepare. If they are from outside, the party is doing all possible things to get them on board.

PWP youth leader joins BJP

On Tuesday, the BJP brought Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Dhairyashil Patil from Pen to its fold. The PWP is in decline but still has good supporters in Raigad district.

Dhairyashil lost two consecutive elections. But he is a promising young leader from coastal districts. Taking him into its fold, the BJP has found a face who is acceptable to young voters.

Sources said that the party is already in touch w ith a few more young leaders across the state.

BJP asks their leaders to be ready for polls

At the same time, the party is also asking leaders from its fold to be ready. Pune Lok Sabha is one such example. Sources told that ex-mayor and young face of Pune politics Murlidhar Mohol would be the first choice of party in this urban seat.

BJP has already asked Central ministers to visit particular constituencies once in a month. Union minister Anurag Thakur is given responsibility of Kalyan constituency. Union Minister for H ome Ajay Kumar Mishra is given responsibility of Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg constituency. Even Amit Shah , in his recent visit , took stock of two LS constituencies in Kolhapur.

BJP- Shiv Sena alliance

In 2019, BJP had an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray -lead Shiv Sena. The dynamics of politics have changed in Maharashtra since Assembly elections 2019. Uddhav joined hands with Congress and NCP to form MVA government . In 2022 June, BJP turned the table by bringing Eknath Shinde to its fold. Now , Shinde officially has control over the Shiv Sena, though the case is pending in Supreme Court.

But, BJP leadership is also aware that the sympathy for Uddhav Thackeray on ground need to be tackled smartly. So, BJP is hitting the ground a year ahead of LS elections.

Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray had contested 22 seats whereas BJP contested 26 seats in 2019 LS elections. Now out of 19 Shiv Sena MPs, 13 are with Shinde. Uddhav camp has 6 MLAs. This time the seat sharing of BJP and Shinde lead Shiv Sena will not be the same as in 2019.