Mumbai: Digruntled Uddhav Thackeray continues attack on Shinde, BJP after losing Shiv Sena name, symbol

Uddhav Thackeray | Shiv Sena

Keeping his aggressive tone up, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenged Eknath Shinde and BJP to take polls immediately. He called the Election Commission as cheater and said that nobody can hop the intense ideological commitment of his party workers.

During the function of Marathi Raj Bhasha Day in Mumbai, Uddhav continued his attack on CM Shinde. The function was organised by Sthaniy Lokadhikar Samiti, an old body of Shivsena for the recruitment of Marathi youths in government as well as private jobs in Mumbai.

Thackeray's dig at Shinde, Election Commission

Uddhav in his speech said, "This body has given respect to the Marathi youths. The people like Diwakar Raote and others did hardwork to build this organization. This is the power of Shiv Sena. The hardworking workers are the real Shiv Sainik and not those who stole party," he taunted Shinde.

Talking about the Election Commission decision he said, "It is the biggest battle now. We will win by going to people. All workers should be ready to fight this battle. I am sure people are with us. We are going to win this battle," he said.

Thackeray says BJP is the 'real enemy'

Thackeray refered BJP and it's leader along with traitors are enemy number one of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos. "They are dividing society in the name of religion but don't forget who is our real enemy." said Thackeray

Thackeray reiterated that CM Shinde and his team can steal the party name and symbol but can not steal the intense ideology of Shiv Sena. Thackeray recalled how his father Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray helped Marathi youth to get respectable jobs in Mumbai.