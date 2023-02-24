Kerjiwal in Mumbai: 'Uddhav Thackeray son of a tiger, will sweep all upcoming polls'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, days after the Election Commission decision against the latter's faction. Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

"We wanted to meet for a long time. There is no need to say why we wanted to meet. Many other senior leaders from across the country are contacting me lately to meet," Uddhav Thackeray said, while addressing media along with Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister, while praising Uddhav Thackeray for "remarkable work" as CM during the pandemic, said: "I have no hesitation in saying that we from Delhi learnt a lot from Mumbai and Maharashtra."

"There were many good practices initiated by their (Uddhav's) government during pandemic which we followed," Kerjiwal added.

"I wanted to personally meet him for while now. Today, I got the fortune of meeting him, his family, Aaditya. We discussed several topic with each other, including the situation in the country right now," Kejriwal said, as he went on to narrate the promises made by the BJP, which it failed to fulfill.

Kejriwal raised several issues like unemployment, inflation, crony capitalism, among others.

"We should always learn from each other. We have solution to all problems within our country. We had a fruitful discussion and discussed serious issues," Kerjiwal said, as he went on to express that they "will keep meeting in future".

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, while highlighting the relation between two states, said while Bhagat Singh was from Punjab, Rajguru was from pune.

"We have got this freedom after lot of sacrifices. We should not lose it. It is our duty to maintain our freedom.

Kejriwal, when asked by reporters whether they discussed upcoming BMC elections, said: "There is only one party which thinks about elections 24*7. We don't do that. We think about the country. When elections will come, we will discuss elections as well.

Reacting on the EC's decision on Shiv Sena, Kejriwal said: "Uddhav ji's party has been stolen. His party's name and symbol have been stolen. But all I want to say is, his father was a tiger. He is son of tiger. Whole of Maharashtra is with him and we hope he gets justice. According to my opinion, he is going to sweep all upcoming elections."