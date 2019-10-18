BJP banks on North Indian leaders

MUMBAI: The BJP is making full use of its prominent leaders from North India to campaign for the party- led alliance in Maharashtra for the October 21 assembly, but the Congress is lagging behind its rival on this front.

Well-known BJP leaders from the Hindi belt, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have addressed poll rallies in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, which have a sizeable number of North Indian voters. -