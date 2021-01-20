BJP appoints Maha Vikas Aghadi critic Nilesh Rane as state unit secretary

Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed former Member of the Parliament (MP) Nilesh Rane as the secretary of the Maharashtra state unit. Nilesh, who is son of former chief minister and now BJP MP Narayan Rane, has been quite critical against the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Hours before his appointment, Nilesh took a swipe at the MVA government. In a tweet he said, “Those sitting in the Thackeray government, which was formed by betrayal, will never get the expected success. Fraudsters succeed in the beginning, but end badly. Leaders who claim that they know and understand everything will not be seen in the near future on the political map of Maharashtra.’’

Nilesh had recently attacked the MVA government for blaming the Centre for the lack of support. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 on the Congress ticket from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, but he faced defeat in 2014 elections from Shiv Sena nominee Vinayak Raut.

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, after his father Narayan Rane joined BJP, he and his brother Nitesh also followed suit.

Meanwhile, after the state government’s recent decision to withdraw security cover to BJP MP Narayan Rane, the Centre has given him Y grade security. Rane's convoy will now have 12 CISF personnel.