ED, CBI Intensify Probe Into Alleged Bitcoin Scam: Whistleblower Gaurav Mehta Under Scrutiny

ED, CBI intensifies probe into whistleblower Gaurav Mehta in Bitcoin Ponzi scam investigation

Mumbai: The investigation into the alleged bitcoin scam has taken a significant turn, as both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have intensified their scrutiny of Gaurav Mehta, a whistleblower in the case. A series of coordinated operations were conducted at Mehta’s residence in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, involving thorough searches and extensive questioning sessions.

On Wednesday, a high-level ED team, led by a Deputy Director and supported by four Assistant Directors, conducted a search at Mehta's premises. According to agency sources, the operation yielded several critical items such as a pen drive, three hard disks, multiple incriminating documents, including three sets of software design documents (SDDs). Sources suggest that the evidence includes voice recordings, chat logs, and original call tapes. These documents form the foundation of accusations made by former Maharashtra IPS officer Ravindra Nath Patil, who has accused NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule and senior Congress leader Nana Patole regarding Bitcoin manipulation.

The materials have been sent to the ED’s Mumbai office and are expected to undergo a comprehensive digital forensic analysis. Depending on the preliminary findings, they may be forwarded to specialised forensic units in Ahmedabad or Chandigarh for deeper scrutiny.

After the ED raid concluded on Thursday morning, the focus shifted to the CBI. A team arrived at Mehta’s premises later on the day to conduct a separate round of questioning. The CBI's involvement follows new developments after Patil identified Gaurav Mehta as a key witness in a 2018 cryptocurrency scam connected to the Gain Bitcoin platform. The CBI had formally summoned Mehta on Wednesday for questioning in relation.

According to officials, the CBI questioning is still ongoing as the newspaper goes to print.

The renewed attention on Mehta comes after former Patil's testimony brought to light Mehta’s potential role as a key witness. Patil had identified Mehta as the key witness in the 2018 scam. According to Patil, Mehta was working for a consultancy firm who, as a forensic expert, assisted the Pune police in the Rs 6,600 crore cryptocurrency scam in the year 2018.

On Tuesday, Patil claimed that Sule and Patole had contacted Mehta for cash in exchange for bitcoin. Patil further alleged that the bitcoin funds were used for financing during the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. He also claimed to have voice notes allegedly sent by the key witness, Mehta. Patil stated, Sule sent three voice note messages, in which she is heard asking Mehta to liquidate the bitcoin because they need funds for the elections. She is also heard assuring him not to worry about the investigation, and that they will handle it once they are in power.