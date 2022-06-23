Birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, martyr of Goa liberation struggle, celebrated in Navi Mumbai

FPJ

The 104th birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, the martyr of the Goa liberation struggle was celebrated at Hutatma Hirve Guruji Vidyalaya of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) by Freedom Fighters Succession Association (FFSA) Panvel.

Guruji had been martyred at the age of 37 while fighting the Goa Liberation in 1954.

Martyr Hirve Guruji, the son of Panvel, was born on June 21, 1918 in Garbhat-Chinchwali in Roha taluka. And, on June 22, Guruji's 104th birthday anniversary is celebrated.

The anniversary function started with the worship of the image of Hirve Guruji and the idol of Mother Saraswati by giving a bouquet of flowers to the audience. Jagannade, an office-bearer of FFSA shared his thoughts on the history of Hutatma Hirve Guruji Vidyalaya and some memories of Guruji.

Aruna Hirve, the eldest daughter-in-law of Hirve Guruji, sang a beautiful poem on school life and enchanted the audience. Later, Guruji's grandson Nagesh Hirve gave a brief history of Guruji from his birth to his martyrdom.

After that prizes were distributed to the first and second place winners of different classes of the school and at the end the program ended with the national anthem.

