Navi Mumbai: First Covid death after 115 days under NMMC

Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai: On Wednesday (June 22), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported the first Covid death after 115 days.

The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2050 people have lost their lives due to Covid in the city.

According to senior civic officials, the deceased was comorbid and was also diagnosed Covid positive. However, on June 22 more patients got discharged than new cases of Covid were reported in the city.

On June 22, a total of 322 patients were discharged while 313 new cases of Covid were reported.

Meanwhile, the city did not see any deaths in the last three and a half months.

Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1838 on June 22. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

More than 4100 new cases of Covid have been reported under the NMMC area (NMMC) in June so far.

For the last week, between 200 and 350 new cases of Covid have been reported in the city. At present, 1423 people are in home isolation and 16 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.