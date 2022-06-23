e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: First Covid death after 115 days under NMMC

According to senior civic officials, the deceased was comorbid and was also diagnosed Covid positive

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai: On Wednesday (June 22), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported the first Covid death after 115 days.

The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2050 people have lost their lives due to Covid in the city.

According to senior civic officials, the deceased was comorbid and was also diagnosed Covid positive. However, on June 22 more patients got discharged than new cases of Covid were reported in the city.

On June 22, a total of 322 patients were discharged while 313 new cases of Covid were reported.

Meanwhile, the city did not see any deaths in the last three and a half months.

Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1838 on June 22. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

More than 4100 new cases of Covid have been reported under the NMMC area (NMMC) in June so far.

For the last week, between 200 and 350 new cases of Covid have been reported in the city. At present, 1423 people are in home isolation and 16 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 271 new cases of Covid on June 21
article-image
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: First Covid death after 115 days under NMMC

RECENT STORIES

ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi, asks her to join probe by mid-July

ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi, asks her to join probe by mid-July

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde drops statement on behalf of other rebel MLAs; NCP meet at 5

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde drops statement on behalf of other rebel MLAs; NCP meet at 5

The 6ixty cricket league: All you need to know about the new T10 tournament

The 6ixty cricket league: All you need to know about the new T10 tournament

Birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, martyr of Goa liberation struggle, celebrated in Navi Mumbai

Birth anniversary of Hirve Guruji, martyr of Goa liberation struggle, celebrated in Navi Mumbai

Watch Video: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring ton...

Watch Video: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan pays tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring ton...