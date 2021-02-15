Bird Flu in Maharashtra: 16 poultry birds found dead

Maharashtra Government’s strategy to contain Bird Flu is yielding positive results. A total of only 17 birds including 16 poultry birds have been found dead in the state. No mortality has been reported in other birds like Herons, sparrows, and parrots while only one crow was found dead.

The samples are being sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune for testing.

The department of animal husbandry said so far 7,12,172 poultry birds including 5,78,360 birds from Navapur in the Nandurbar district were scientifically destroyed from a one km radius in the infected zones. Besides, 26,03,728 eggs and 72,974 kg of poultry feed have also been destroyed from infected zones.

The state government has stepped up the vigil in Navapur which has been a poultry hub with 27 farms. The Nandurbar district administration has deployed more than 100 special teams to carry out the culling of nearly 9 lakh poultry birds in phases in Navapur.

The state government has paid compensation of Rs 45.40 lakh to the poultry farmers in the infected zones where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs and poultry feed have been carried out for containment of Bird Flu.