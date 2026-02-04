Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation gears up for Census 2027 with fully digital training drive | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 04: Preparations for Census 2027, the eighth national census since Independence, have gathered pace in Maharashtra, with the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) initiating structured training for senior officers.

A special orientation programme was organised at the civic headquarters on February 3, 2026, focusing on house listing block formation and the use of a new digital census platform.

Training programme organised

As part of the early groundwork for Census 2027, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation conducted a comprehensive training session for key census functionaries to ensure effective implementation at the city level.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of the Census Directorate, with Pravin Bhagat, Assistant Director, and Arun Salgaonkar, Senior Inspector (Grade-1), appointed as resource persons.

Focus on census methodology

During the session, training was imparted to the Principal Census Officer and Municipal Commissioner, the City Census Officer and Deputy Commissioner (Administration), as well as Ward Officers and Charge Officers.

The focus was on the methodology of house listing, formation of census blocks, and administrative preparedness required for a large-scale population enumeration.

Digital mode a key highlight

A major highlight of Census 2027 is that it will be conducted entirely in digital mode for the first time. To facilitate this, the Census Directorate has developed an independent Census Management System (CMS) portal.

Officials were briefed on the operational aspects of the CMS, including data entry, monitoring mechanisms and real-time supervision, aimed at improving efficiency, accuracy and transparency in data collection.

Officials attend orientation

The training programme was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Vikram Darade, Assistant Commissioner (Census) Nitin Patil, Census Department Head Ajit Mahadik, along with engineers from the Construction and Town Planning departments, ward officers and tax inspectors of the municipal corporation.

Emphasis on early planning

Senior officials emphasised that early training and systematic planning would play a crucial role in the smooth execution of the census process. The adoption of digital technology is expected to reduce manual errors, save time and ensure reliable demographic data, which is vital for policy planning and urban development.

