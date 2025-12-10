Bhiwandi News: Shahapur To Get Trauma Care Centre After Years Of Demand By MP Suresh Mhatre

Shahapur To Get Trauma Care Centre After Years Of Demand By MP Suresh Mhatre |

Bhiwandi: After years of persistent demand by Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Suresh Mhatre alias Balyamama, the Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of a Trauma Care Centre in Shahapur taluka to ensure immediate medical aid for road accident victims. The State Health Services Directorate has issued written orders to the Thane Civil Surgeon to submit a detailed proposal.

Shahapur: A High-Risk Transit Corridor

Shahapur taluka serves as a major transit hub, with key routes such as the Mumbai–Nashik Highway, Mumbai–Kasara Railway Line, Samruddhi Expressway, and the Shahapur–Murbad–Ahmednagar Road passing through it. These frequently accident-prone routes have witnessed numerous fatalities due to the absence of timely and advanced medical assistance.

MP Suresh Mhatre’s Push for Emergency Infrastructure

Concerned by recurring tragedies, MP Mhatre requested the State Health Minister to set up a dedicated trauma care facility in Shahapur to provide swift, specialised emergency care. Acting on his intervention, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Deepchand Soyam issued written orders directing the Thane District Civil Surgeon to prepare a proposal.

Past Accidents Highlight Urgent Need

Nearly three years ago, a major Samruddhi Expressway accident claimed about 20 workers’ lives. Victims were taken to Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, but due to lack of facilities, many had to be shifted to private hospitals in Thane. With no mortuary space, bodies had to be kept in the open an incident that underscored the critical need for improved emergency infrastructure.

Rural Residents Face Long Travel for Treatment

Currently, due to insufficient healthcare facilities, tribal and rural residents of Shahapur are forced to travel to Thane or Mumbai for treatment, causing financial strain and dangerous delays. Many patients have reportedly died en route due to traffic or poor road conditions.

Trauma Centre Will Save Lives, Says Mhatre

Calling Shahapur a high-traffic accident zone, MP Mhatre said establishing the trauma care centre will ensure immediate treatment and save countless lives.

Health Department Begins Procedural Steps

Confirming the development, Dr. Kailash Pawar, Thane District Civil Surgeon, said, “The letter from the Health Ministry regarding the Trauma Care Centre has been received, and necessary action has already begun.”