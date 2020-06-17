Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation enforces special COVID-19 lockdown for next 15 days 

On Wednesday, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation enforced a special COVID-19 lockdown for next 15 days. This will go into effect from Thursday.

At a general body meeting of the Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation the proposal for a 15 days special lockdown was approved. This will see only the essentials services remain open. Grocery stores, fruits, vegetables shops and carts, and milk booths will remain open during the special lockdown.

After Unlock 1.0, the number of positive cases have been rising consistently across Bhiwandi city. Owing to the large number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bhiwandi, the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, that has a capacity of 100 beds for COVID-19 patients, is now fully packed.

Reportedly, the condition of the available health facilities has been worsening by the day as the number of positive cases are rising rapidly. The Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation has failed miserably in providing health facilities to the citizens of Bhiwandi city.

Pratibha Vilas Patil, Bhiwandi Municipal Mayor said, "To avoid contacting COVID-19, the lockdown is being enforced for 15 days from Thursday. This is being done in response to the number of positive cases that are rising rapidly. After about three hours of discussion over the issue in the general body meeting, it was approved. We have informed the police department and district administration about the lockdown".

On June 17, Bhiwandi reported 36 new COVID-19 cases. This takes the tally of coronavirus positive cases to 687, according to the health department of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation.