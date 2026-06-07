Bhiwandi Mayor Pulls Up BNMC Officials As Drain Inspection Exposes Slow Desilting Ahead Of Monsoon |

Bhiwandi: Acting on concerns highlighted prominently by The Free Press Journal regarding the slow pace of drain desilting works across Bhiwandi, Mayor Narayan Choudhary conducted an extensive inspection of several areas under the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) on Saturday and expressed serious displeasure over the poor progress of pre-monsoon preparations.

The inspection revealed a stark contrast between official claims and the actual condition of drains on the ground. According to the Mayor, municipal officials informed him that only around 34 per cent of the desilting work has been completed so far, despite the onset of the monsoon being just days away.

The Mayor visited multiple locations under Ward Committee No. 1 along with civic officials to assess the status of ongoing drain-cleaning operations. During the inspection, large quantities of silt, sludge and garbage were found accumulated in several drains, raising concerns about the city's preparedness to tackle heavy rainfall.

In a particularly embarrassing revelation for the civic administration, the Mayor was shown several drains that had reportedly been cleaned. However, on inspection, many of these drains were found to be either partially cleaned or untouched, exposing serious lapses in monitoring and execution.

Taking a stern stand, Choudhary reprimanded officials on the spot and directed them to ensure that all pending desilting works are completed on priority. He warned that contractors failing to meet deadlines or maintain quality standards would face strict action, including withholding of payments and possible blacklisting.

"With the monsoon approaching rapidly, there is absolutely no room for negligence. Every pending drain-cleaning work must be completed immediately. Contractors delivering unsatisfactory work will not be spared," the Mayor said while interacting with reporters after the inspection.

A dramatic scene unfolded during the visit when a local social activist, protesting against the alleged negligence in drain-cleaning operations, jumped into a drain in front of the Mayor and civic officials. The unexpected act briefly created panic among those present. The activist was later persuaded to come out after intervention by the Mayor and municipal officers.

The incident highlighted growing public frustration over recurring waterlogging issues and the perceived inefficiency of civic works carried out before every monsoon season.

The Mayor pointed out that BNMC spends crores of rupees annually on drain desilting, yet several areas continue to face serious drainage issues year after year. While claiming that major drains have largely been cleaned, he admitted that work on internal and secondary drains is progressing at a much slower pace.

"We are prioritising waterlogging-prone locations and ensuring that the remaining work is completed at the earliest. However, the current pace is not satisfactory," he said.

Significantly, the inspection has also brought attention to conflicting figures being presented by the civic administration. Just three days ago, the municipal sanitation department had claimed that more than 34 per cent of the desilting work had been completed. However, after Saturday's ground inspection, the Mayor publicly stated that officials had informed him that only around 30 per cent of the work had actually been completed.

The discrepancy has raised questions about the accuracy of official reports being submitted to the civic leadership.

Adding another layer to the controversy, a senior sanitation department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that several desilting contracts had been awarded to relatives of local corporators. When contracts are given to relatives of elected representatives, such outcomes are inevitable the official remarked.

Residents have meanwhile urged the municipal administration to intensify desilting operations before heavy rains arrive warning that delays could result in severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions and flooding in low-lying areas across the city.

With the monsoon fast approaching, the Mayor's intervention triggered in part by issues highlighted by The Free Press Journal has put the spotlight firmly on BNMC's preparedness and the accountability of officials and contractors responsible for critical pre-monsoon works.

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