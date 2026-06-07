 Navi Mumbai Shocker! Driver & Helper Found Dead Beneath Truck Near Vashi's APMC Market; Probe Underway
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Navi Mumbai Shocker! Driver & Helper Found Dead Beneath Truck Near Vashi's APMC Market; Probe Underway

Panic gripped Vashi's APMC Market after two men were found dead under a trailer in Sector 19 on Sunday. The deceased were identified as the driver and helper of the vehicle. Police rushed to the spot after being alerted. Currently, the exact cause of death remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, June 07, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Navi Mumbai Shocker! Driver & Helper Found Dead Beneath Truck Near Vashi's APMC Market; Probe Underway

Navi Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Navi Mumbai's APMC Market Sector-19 area in Vashi, where two people were found dead under a trailer truck on Sunday, June 7. The incident sparked panic in the locality.

According to an IANS report, the deceased have been identified as the driver and helper of the same vehicle. The APMC market witnesses a large number of trucks arriving daily with vegetables.

According to preliminary information, local police were immediately alerted after the bodies were discovered. Visuals shared by IANS showed officials present at the spot. The bodies were later recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

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Currently, the exact cause of their deaths is unknown, and the police are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, in another recent case, the Mandwa police, while investigating the disappearance of an 85-year-old woman from Alibag, recovered her body from a 100-foot-deep gorge at Ambenali Ghat after her relative and his accomplice allegedly confessed to murdering her for her gold jewellery.

The deceased, identified as Sunanda Laxman Patil, 85, of Saral Adivasiwadi in Alibag taluka, had been reported missing by her son, a resident of Vayshet village. During the probe, police discovered that Patil had allegedly been kidnapped, murdered, and her body dumped in the ghat to destroy evidence.

In the Beed district, a 30-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the Limbaganesh–Anjanwati road. Police launched an investigation and are examining all possible angles, including whether the death was caused by an accident or foul play.

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