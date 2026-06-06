Navi Mumbai: Woman’s Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Highway In Kharghar; Probe Underway

Navi Mumbai Crime: Woman’s Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Highway In Kharghar; Probe Underway |

Navi Mumbai: A woman's body was found under mysterious circumstances near the Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar on Saturday, leading to a police investigation into the incident.

A video from the scene has surfaced on social media, showing police personnel loading the body into an ambulance in broad daylight while traffic continues to move along the busy highway.

#WATCH | Panvel, Maharashtra: A woman’s body was found under mysterious circumstances near the Mumbai–Pune highway in Kharghar. A police probe is underway. pic.twitter.com/P2TztlowVK — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

According to officials, the body was discovered in the Kharghar area under circumstances that are yet to be established. Police have launched an investigation to determine the identity of the deceased woman, the cause of death and whether any foul play was involved.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the woman's age or any preliminary findings from the investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to provide crucial clues regarding the cause of death.

Recent Murder Reported In Navi Mumbai

The discovery comes days after Navi Mumbai Police cracked the murder of a 66-year-old woman whose body was found stuffed inside a sack in the Turbhe area.

In that case, Turbhe Police arrested 38-year-old Mobin Noor Mohammad Qureshi within 24 hours of the body's recovery. Cops alleged that Qureshi murdered Azarunnisa Abdul Wahid Khan, 66, to rob her gold jewellery and clear mounting debts.

According to police, Khan had left her home on May 18 to buy vegetables but never returned. Her body was later found stuffed in a sack in Shivshakti Nagar. Investigators used CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence to identify and arrest the accused.

Police said Qureshi allegedly lured the victim to his residence on the pretext of offering her tea before attempting to snatch her jewellery. When she resisted and raised an alarm, he allegedly strangled her to death before disposing of the body.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/