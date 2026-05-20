Navi Mumbai Crime: 66-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Body Stuffed In Sack Near Turbhe Stores Residence; Probe Underway

Police teams inspect the Turbhe Stores area after a woman’s body was discovered inside a sack near a crowded slum locality | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 19: A 66-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Navi Mumbai’s Turbhe Stores area, with her body found stuffed inside a sack barely 100 to 150 metres away from her residence, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Azarunnisa Abdul Wahid Khan. Following the discovery of the body, Turbhe Police Station registered a murder case against unidentified persons and launched a detailed investigation.

Woman had gone out to buy vegetables

According to police, Khan, a resident of the KKR Road area in Turbhe Stores, had stepped out of her house around 5.30 pm on Monday to buy vegetables but did not return home.

Concerned family members searched for her in the locality before approaching Turbhe police and filing a missing person complaint late in the night.

During the search operation, police received information at around 3 am on Tuesday about a sack containing a woman’s body lying near House No. 265 in the Shivshakti Nagar area of Turbhe Stores.

A police team rushed to the spot and took custody of the body, which was later identified by the victim’s relatives as Azarunnisa Khan.

Police examine CCTV footage

Police officials said the area where the sack was dumped is usually crowded during the evening hours, making the murder and disposal of the body in such a busy slum locality particularly shocking.

Police suspect the accused may have been familiar with the area. “Multiple teams have been formed and CCTV footage from the locality is being thoroughly examined. We are probing all possible angles and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused at the earliest,” said Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil.

CCTV footage from the locality has captured the victim leaving her residence on Monday evening, and police are analysing the recordings to trace her movements and identify possible suspects.

All possible motives under investigation

However, police have not yet established the motive behind the murder or identified those involved.

The case is being investigated under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil, while Police Inspector Gajanan Kadam is leading the probe.

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Police said all possible angles, including personal enmity and robbery, are being examined as part of the investigation.

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