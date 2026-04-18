Navi Mumbai Horror: Man Bludgeoned To Death Outside NMMC Headquarters In CBD-Belapur

Navi Mumbai Horror: Man Bludgeoned To Death Outside NMMC Headquarters In Belapur | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an unidentified man was brutally killed outside the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Headquarters on Friday, triggering panic in one of the city’s busiest administrative zones.

According to reports, the victim was bludgeoned to death with a heavy stone in broad daylight on a busy road in CBD-Belapur. The sudden and violent nature of the attack left residents and office-goers stunned, raising serious concerns over public safety in the area. The accused fled the scene immediately after the assault, leaving behind a gruesome sight.

Probe Underway After Gruesome Killing

Teams from the Maharashtra Police, including officers from the CBD-Belapur police station, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Forensic experts were called in to collect evidence as part of the investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Arun Pawar said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be established. “We are still investigating the case. The victim is yet to be identified and the process is ongoing. We have formed teams and are scanning CCTV footage to trace and arrest the accused,” he said as quoted by Mid-day. With no clear motive emerging so far, cops are probing multiple angles, including personal enmity and the possibility of a random act of violence.

Accused In Turbhe Murder Arrested From Nepal

In a separate case, the APMC Police have arrested a murder accused from Nepal nearly a month after he allegedly killed a 50-year-old woman in Turbhe village over a minor financial dispute.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, is alleged to have murdered Marjina Mondal on March 13 following a dispute over Rs 450. Police said Akhtar entered Mondal’s house, where she lived alone, and stabbed her to death before fleeing.

During the investigation, officers analysed the victim’s call records and questioned neighbours, which led to suspicion falling on Akhtar after he switched off his mobile phone and absconded.

A police team tracked his movements to Kishanganj in Bihar, only to find that he had escaped to Nepal. Acting on further inputs, officials traced him to Beldangi village in Jhapa district, where he was apprehended. Police said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. Further investigation is underway.

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