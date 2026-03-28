Mumbai Crime: Man Brutally Beaten To Death On Sion-Bandra Link Road In Dharavi; Murder Probe Underway | FPJ photo

Mumbai: A brutal murder was reported in Mumbai's Dharavi where an unidentified man was beaten to death on the Sion-Bandra Link Road, police confirmed on Saturday. According to Dharavi Police, the victim, believed to be around 50–55 years old, was initially thought to have died in an accident.

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However, post-mortem findings and evidence from the crime scene confirmed that it was a murder. Cops recovered a blood-stained concrete piece from the spot, suspected to be the weapon used in the assault, as reported by IANS.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and police have launched a multi-pronged probe. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being analysed, while missing persons records are being checked to establish the victim’s identity. Officials said teams are actively working to trace the accused and determine the motive behind the killing.

Another Brutal Murder Reported In Dharavi Recently

The incident comes close on the heels of another shocking murder in the same locality earlier this month, raising fears of rising violent crime in the area. On March 16, a 20-year-old youth, Ashwin Shivkumar Nadar, was brutally killed in broad daylight near Gopinath Colony in Dharavi. The attack, which was captured on CCTV and widely circulated on social media, showed the accused repeatedly stabbing the victim in a crowded area.

Police identified the accused as Aashiq Asim Akhtar Khan, who was apprehended at the scene. According to the FIR, he allegedly attacked Ashwin with a knife following a dispute rooted in personal enmity and obsession. Witnesses reported that the accused issued threats while carrying out the assault, causing panic among bystanders.

Ashwin sustained multiple stab wounds, including a fatal throat injury, and later died during treatment at a hospital. Police investigations in that case suggested that the accused and victim were known to each other and had a history of altercations. The motive was believed to be linked to personal grievances after the victim refused to maintain a relationship with the accused.

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