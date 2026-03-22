Mumbai Crime: 20-Year-Old Killed Brutally By Acquaintance Over Alleged Personal Obsession Dispute In Dharavi

20-Year-Old Killed Brutally By Acquaintance Over Alleged Personal Obsession Dispute In Dharavi | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Dharavi, a 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered in broad daylight on March 16, 2026. The victim, identified as Ashwin Shivkumar Nadar, was allegedly attacked by an acquaintance following a dispute rooted in past enmity and personal obsession.

The horrific violence, which occurred near the Gopinath Colony public toilets, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage over the audacity of the crime.

According to the FIR filed by the victim’s mother, Shevanti Shivkumar Nadar, 44, the tragedy unfolded around 5:30 PM. Shevanti, a resident of Dambar Compound in Mukund Nagar, was alerted by her brother-in-law, Muthappa Nadar, who arrived at her doorstep in a state of panic, screaming that Ashwin was being attacked.

Upon reaching the scene, Shevanti found a massive crowd gathered near the public restrooms. Her son was lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit and multiple stab wounds across his chest, stomach, arms, and thighs.

The accused, identified as Aashiq Asim Akhtar Khan, was found standing near the victim, brandishing a blood-stained knife. Witnesses and the complainant stated that Khan was shouting death threats, allegedly screaming, "I won't leave you alive! If you won't stay with me, I won't let you live! I will kill anyone who tries to intervene!"

The suspect’s aggressive stance and threats caused a stampede-like situation as terrified bystanders fled the spot.

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Preliminary investigations suggest that Ashwin and Aashiq were known to each other and had a history of altercations. The police believe the primary motive was Aashiq’s resentment over Ashwin’s refusal to maintain a relationship or stay with him, combined with long-standing personal grudges.

The Dharavi Police arrived at the spot and managed to overpower and apprehend Aashiq Khan. The victim was rushed to Sion Hospital and admitted to the Emergency Ward. Despite medical efforts, Ashwin succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police have registered a case of murder under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The accused remains in custody as further investigations continue.

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