Mumbai News: Major Fire In Goregaon High-Rise Leaves Senior Citizen Dead, One Injured

Major Fire In Goregaon High-Rise Leaves Senior Citizen Dead, One Injured |

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a sixth floor apartment in a Goregaon high-rise, in which one female resident has been several injured. The victim was rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and taken to HBT trauma care hospital in an private vehicle. The condition of the victim is awaited.

The incident was reported to the MFB control room at 7.49 pm and the fire was declared level II (major) at 8.20 pm. "The incident has taken place in Lakshya Chandi Building, Gokuldham colony, Krishna Vatika marg, Near District court, Goregaon (E). The fire confined on sixth floor, of the ground plus 24 floored high-rise building.

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MFB, local Police, Adani Electricity staff, 108 Ambulance, civic Ward staff are deployed on the spot.

The firefighting is underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

One senior citizen dead.

Info took frm Shri Patekar (PI, Dindoshi Police Stn) @ 2158hrs : Name- Indu Tarkeshawar Singh-F/72 yrs, declared dead in Life line hospital, Goregaon.

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