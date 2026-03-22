Former Mumbai Deputy Mayor Alka Kerkar Cremated, BJP Leaders Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Alka Kerkar |

Mumbai: Alka Kerkar (74), former deputy mayor of Mumbai, three term BJP corporator and RSS karyatarta, who passed away on Saturday evening, was laid to rest at Hindu crematorium at Shastri Nagar, Santacruz on Sunday noon. The funeral procession was taken from her residence at Mayfair Apartments, Khar, and attended by several gaurdian minister Ashish Shelar, Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam, mayor Ritu Tawde, BMC group leader Ganesh Khankar, Poonam Mahajan and other Mumbai BJP leaders.

Kerkar was elected from ward 98 in the recently held BMC election, and was also the front runner for the mayor's post.

Kerkar was diagnosed with kidney disorder and was suffering by blood pressure, which led to her admission at Lilavati hospital earlier last week. However, her condition detorioated and she passed away three days on hospitalisation, a senior BJP leader present at the funeral said. She is survived by a son and daughter, who are working professionals and are not involved in active politics.

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Speaking after the funeral minister Shelar said, "It was with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to our corporator Alkatai Kerkar, who was known for her constant work, thinking of others before herself, and working effectively on civic issues, who successfully served as the Deputy Mayor of Mumbai, and who was blessed by the people with three consecutive wins and increase in vote share."

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On Saturday evening, informing about Kerkar's death, Shelar had said that she shared an exceptional rapport with the people of her constituency.

"A retired teacher, she led a simple life, devoted to her party and upheld the highest standards of integrity, never allowing corruption or unauthorized practices to take root. Widely admired for her dedication and tireless service, she worked relentlessly for the welfare of citizens and set a benchmark for fellow corporators and political workers. Her unwavering commitment to addressing the needs of ordinary people makes her loss deeply felt in the Bandra West constituency."

"For over three decades, we have dedicated ourselves to serving the people. Today, I have lost one of the most important pillars of that journey. Her passing is a profound loss and has plunged our entire community into deep grief," Shelar added.

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