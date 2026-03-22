Maharashtra: Nashik 'Astrologer' Ashok Kharat Case Widens As New Victims Emerge, Financial Probe Launched | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: In the case against self-proclaimed astrologer Ashok Kharat, three more women 'victims' have come forward and are preparing to file complaints, said sources. This is expected to widen the scope of the case and could provide crucial leads. Information has also surfaced suggesting the collection of more than 100 videos related to alleged exploitation of women.

According to sources, the trio is being questioned confidentially at different locations and the special investigation team (SIT) is recording their statements. These new testimonies are likely to strengthen the evidence against Kharat. Besides, an investigation into financial irregularities has also begun. The income tax department is set to conduct a detailed probe into Kharat’s assets, transactions and sources of income. Information regarding properties in Nashik and other locations is being collected and transactions worth crores will be scrutinised.

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Meanwhile, it has emerged during the investigation that around 52 land records are registered in the names of Kharat and his family members. There is also suspicion that in some jointly-held lands, names of government officials and their family members may be involved. Additionally, bank transactions, cash flow, donors, partners and individuals who provided financial assistance are also being brought under the scope of the investigation. Receipts issued for fees collected from clients will also be verified.

No one will be spared: Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the police busted the case based on intelligence inputs and that the DGP has been asked to monitor the investigation. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the case and it will work with the Nashik police, he said, assuring that no one will be spared in this case in any situation. Fadnavis stressed that while efforts are underway to politicise this case, people who have evidence to support their allegations should come forward and cooperate with the police. Politicising the case without any reason is not good, he said.

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