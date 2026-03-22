Mumbai: AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Demands Inquiry Into Nashik Astrologer Ashok Kharat's Case, Questions Political Links

'Why He Went To The Temple?': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Questions Abdul Sattar Over Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Purification Row | X @ANI

Mumbai: The alleged rape case involving Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat has sparked a political row in Maharashtra, with AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan calling for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

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Speaking to the media, Pathan said that several videos and photographs of the accused are circulating widely, raising serious concerns about his influence and reach. He alleged that the man, who projected himself as a spiritual figure, may have exploited women under the guise of astrology.

Viral visuals raise questions

The controversy has deepened as visuals showing the astrologer in the company of political figures have surfaced online. Pathan pointed out that some ministers from the ruling side were reportedly among those who visited him, prompting questions about whether authorities were aware of his activities.

He also referred to comparisons being made on social media, where some users have described the case as resembling an ‘Epstein-like’ situation, suggesting a larger network that may need to be investigated.

Political heat on ruling dispensation

Pathan questioned whether the ruling dispensation had prior knowledge of the alleged activities and, if so, why action was not taken earlier. He stressed that accountability must be ensured if any lapses are found.

The case has now taken on political overtones, with opposition voices demanding clarity on the alleged links between the accused and influential individuals.

Demand for transparency and justice

Emphasising the need for transparency, Pathan said a thorough probe is essential not only to bring justice to the victims but also to expose individuals who misuse faith and spirituality for personal gain.

He added that the truth must be brought before the public to prevent such incidents in the future and to ensure that those posing as spiritual leaders are held accountable under the law.