Who Is Ashok Kharat? Arrested Numerologist’s Case Rocks Maharashtra Politics

Sourced

The arrest of self-styled godman and numerologist Ashok Kharat has triggered a major political controversy in Maharashtra, with opposition parties demanding accountability from the state women’s commission.

Kharat, 67, was arrested by Nagpur Police on March 18 following allegations of rape by a 27-year-old woman. The complainant has accused him of sexually exploiting her for two years by threatening and manipulating her under the guise of spiritual practices. A court has remanded him to police custody till March 24.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Known as a self-proclaimed spiritual leader, Kharat hails from Nashik and heads the Shivnika Trust at a temple in Sinnar. He reportedly built a large following among politicians, celebrities and business figures, claiming expertise in numerology and cosmology. Reports suggest he is a retired Merchant Navy officer who later turned to spiritual preaching and astrology.

Investigators have recovered a pen drive containing 58 allegedly objectionable videos, some reportedly involving well-known personalities. A previously viral video had already sparked outrage, showing Kharat engaged in inappropriate conduct during a ritual.

The controversy has now taken a political turn, with opposition leaders targeting Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar. Photographs showing her participating in rituals with Kharat have surfaced, prompting calls for her resignation.

While opposition parties allege conflict of interest and misuse of influence, Chakankar has denied any wrongdoing, stating she was only associated with the trust for social work and was unaware of the allegations. She has expressed confidence in a fair police investigation.