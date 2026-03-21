Nashik Numerologist Ashok Kharat Arrest Sparks Maharashtra Political Storm, Leaders Demand Wider Probe

Numerologist Ashok Kharat | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Mumbai: The arrest of self-proclaimed numerologist Ashok Kharat by the police has triggered a major political controversy in Maharashtra, with opposition leaders demanding wider action against those associated with him.

The case gained further traction after photographs surfaced on social media showing Rupali Chakankar performing a ritual (padyapuja) in his presence. The images drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, eventually leading to Chakankar’s resignation as Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission.

Adding to the controversy, several photographs featuring other political leaders with Kharat have also gone viral, intensifying the political storm.

Reacting strongly, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and UBT chief, Uddhav Thackeray called for strict action not only against the self-styled godman but also against his followers. Questioning the state of politics, Thackeray asked, “How much lower will Maharashtra’s politics sink?” He emphasized that the state already has an anti-superstition law and said that those endorsing or associating with such individuals must also face legal consequences.

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Thackeray further demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter, stating that all individuals linked to the case should be investigated, irrespective of their political affiliations. He also urged authorities to take action against similar “godmen” operating across villages in the state.

Addressing allegations that such individuals received support during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Thackeray said he had no objection to a thorough inquiry and insisted that the truth must come out.

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Meanwhile, former minister and MLA Deepak Kesarkar clarified his association with Kharat after a photograph featuring him along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde went viral. Kesarkar condemned Kharat’s alleged actions but termed it wrong to implicate individuals merely based on photographs. He explained that Kharat had met them in connection with a proposal for road construction near a temple, during which the photograph was taken.

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