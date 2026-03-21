Mumbai: BMC To build 35,000 homes For Project-Affected Residents | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to acquire around 35,000 housing units over the next five years as part of its rehabilitation drive for project-affected persons (PAP) across Mumbai. Of these, nearly 23,000 units will be concentrated in the Andheri and Malad areas, making them key locations for the resettlement effort.

Several bottlenecks in the alignment of existing roads are leading to severe traffic congestion, while encroachments within drainage channels (nullahs) are further delaying key road-widening projects. A major challenge for many infrastructure initiatives is PAPs, who are often reluctant to hand over land or relocate, slowing down implementation. To address this, rehabilitation housing is planned for PAPs in Bhandup and Mulund East, where new homes will be constructed to facilitate smoother project execution.

As per the civic official, in Mulund, a 6,731-flat rehabilitation project is underway across five high-rises, with completion targeted for March 2027; about 3,000 flats, initially planned for March 2026, are now expected next month. In Bhandup, around 2,000 houses are being built with a two-year timeline. In Prabhadevi, 529 PAP homes are under construction for completion by 2027. In Malad, 13,000 homes plus 10,000 near Andheri Link Road are planned, with work starting soon.

The BMC has allocated Rs. 620.63 crore for PAPs in the 2025-26 budget, while Rs. 890 crore has been earmarked in the 2026-27 budget. These allocations are aimed at ensuring that infrastructure projects are completed on schedule and without delays, said official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/